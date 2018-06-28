Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night in total people, main channels, the major demos and in regional areas. House Rules had 1.26 million national viewers and Masterchef 1.1 million. With the AFL on tonight, Nine’s AFL Footy Show on Nine and Seven’s Front Bar aired last night. And again it was an easy win to the modest Front Bar -- 366,000 nationally and 195,000 in Melbourne (which is the key market), against 293,000 nationally and 143,000 in Melbourne for The AFL Show on Nine. Gruen was OK last night (a stand out in fact) with 1.02 million nationally for the ABC. End of night.

In regional areas Seven yet won -- the 6pm News was tops with 589,000 viewers, then House Rules with 499,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 489,000, Home and Away with 437,000, and the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 372,000.