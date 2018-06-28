Government looks to jail lawyer and former agent in staggering attack on free speech
In an extraordinary prosecution likely to have massive ramifications for free speech in Australia, the Coalition government wants to jail lawyer Bernard Collaery and former intelligence officer Witness K in relation to the revelation that ASIS illegally bugged East Timor's government.
One thought on “Government looks to jail lawyer and former agent in staggering attack on free speech”
As Jim Cairns once observed (probably not the exact words): “If the police state marches in Australia, it will march on the back of the Right”.