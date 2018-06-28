Sections Menu

Jun 28, 2018

Government looks to jail lawyer and former agent in staggering attack on free speech

In an extraordinary prosecution likely to have massive ramifications for free speech in Australia, the Coalition government wants to jail lawyer Bernard Collaery and former intelligence officer Witness K in relation to the revelation that ASIS illegally bugged East Timor's government.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Bernard Collaery

Lawyer Bernard Collaery

In a case expected to have major free speech ramifications, former ACT attorney-general and Canberra lawyer Bernard Collaery and former ASIS officer "Witness K" face jail after the government launched an extraordinary prosecution in relation to the bugging of the East Timorese cabinet.

One thought on “Government looks to jail lawyer and former agent in staggering attack on free speech

  1. The Curmudgeon

    As Jim Cairns once observed (probably not the exact words): “If the police state marches in Australia, it will march on the back of the Right”.

