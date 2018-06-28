Crikey Worm: manhunt after alleged murder of teen girl

MANHUNT ON THE GOLD COAST

A manhunt is currently underway after Gold Coast police found the body of a teenage girl in a ute near a mobile home park.

The Courier-Mail ($) reports that police are searching for a suspect in a silver late-model Holden Commodore sedan with registration 966WKB, after they investigated a missing person’s call only for a man to flee as they arrived. Police say the man should not be approached; if you see the car call 000.

The news comes less than a fortnight after public vigils mourning Melbourne’s Eurydice Dixon, Sydney’s Qi Yu, and other victims of gender-based violence.

INDIGENOUS PLAYERS SPEAK OUT

A study of Indigenous AFL players has found substantial criticisms in how the league supports players both during and after their careers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that a study on behalf of Indigenous Past Player Group has engaged in rigorous interviews with 25 former players, whose careers date back as far as retirement in 1996. While players detailed both their positive and negative experiences, criticisms centred on racist jokes, a lack of support for retired players, and failing to create intercultural awareness.

ON THE SUNNY SIDE

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has launched the city’s first combined solar and large-scale battery installation, the Alexandra Canal transport depot, as part of her plan to source half the city’s power from renewable energy.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Moore opened the 1600 solar panel-strong project yesterday. While relatively small when compared to Sydney Markets’ nearly 8600 solar panels, it is the first to be supported by a 500-kilowatt hour battery. In other news, the Coalition last night supported Senator Pauline Hanson‘s (ultimately defeated) motion for new coal-fired power stations.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Luke Gosling: In the lead-up to Territory Day, we Territorians have a message for the Commonwealth, and it’s in the words of Meatloaf. It is, [starts singing] we want you, we need you, but there ain’t no way we’re ever going to give up [stops singing] for full rights of the Northern Territory. But don’t be sad [goes back to singing] because two out of three ain’t bad.

Deputy Speaker: [laughing] I unfortunately do have to stop the Member there, and must say some decisions still need to be questioned. Luke Gosling

Rocking a safari suit, the Federal Member for Solomon, Darwin honours the 40th anniversary of the Northern Territory’s self-governance the only way anyone really can: via Meatloaf.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Brisbane

The banking royal commission will continue examining banks’ dealings with Queensland cattle farming families, to complete the Rabobank case before another farmer and a CBA/Bankwest executive appear.

Initial submissions will be heard before the Supreme Court over Ipswich City Council’s request for intervention to stop its elected officials being sacked by the Queensland government.

Day one of Barayamal’s two-day First Nations Youth Summit.

Author Michael Robotham will discusses his final “Joe O’Loughlin” novel, The Other Wife, at Brisbane Square Library.

Adelaide

South Australia’s royal commission into the Murray-Darling Basin will hold its second day of the current round of public hearings.

University of Adelaide lecturer Dr Jenni Caruso will deliver an address, “Cultural Oration – The Myth of Saving Children: The Impacts of 20th Century Half-Caste Child Assimilation”.

Canberra

Trade Minister Steven Ciobo will deliver a speech, “China-Australia Free Trade Agreement: Future opportunities”, to the UTS Australia-China Relations Institute.

The National Portrait Gallery will unveil their major winter exhibition: So Fine: Contemporary Women Artists Make Australian History.

Hobart

Final planned day of the Legislative Council’s Estimates Committee will hear from the Minister for Human Services, Housing and Planning Roger Jaensch; the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Disability Services and Community Development, Sport and Recreation, and Women Jacquie Petrusma; and the Minister for Primary Industries and Water, and Racing Sarah Courtney.

Melbourne

CEDA will host a breakfast with experts speaking on augmented reality’s potential economic opportunities.

The Actioning Change for Aged Care group will hold a “crisis meeting” amid calls for a royal commission into the sector and the implementation of mandatory nurse/carer ratios.

Hundreds of union members and supporters, including ACTU Secretary Sally McManus, will descend on Longford outside the Esso gas plant to mark one year since the company and their contractor UGL sacked 230 maintenance workers after they refused 40% paycuts and a new roster.

Professor David Cantrill will discuss “The Great South Land: Gondwanan Floras of the Antarctic Fossil Record” at a Royal Society of Victoria event.

The cast of Melbourne comedy musical Sleeping Beauty – A Knight Avenger’s Tale will perform two numbers ahead of opening night on Friday.

Sydney

Snowy Hydro Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Broad , will deliver a keynote speech on “Insights into Snowy 2.0”, at an event set to also examine the Snowy 2.0 project’s implications for Australia’s energy sector and national electricity market.

InterTech Australia will hold a Pride Month celebration event.

Future Women will hold a panel discussion on women leaders on “The Problem with Women and Power”.

Perth

Black Swan State Theatre Company will hold a panel discussion on “Music as Medicine”, with musicians, psychology experts and music therapists Professor Dawn Freshwater, Iain Grandage, Deborah Pearson, and Goya Zheng.

Darwin

Legal academic Ken Parish will hold a discussion on the history of NT self-governance, “Reforming NT self government — reconciling the two towers of power”.

Alice Springs, NT

Urban Primary Health Care, CAHS, and Northern Territory government will host Alice Springs’ Food Security Forum and Planning Day.

Bendigo, Victoria

Students of Bendigo’s Crusoe College will hand over newly constructed nest boxes to Friends of the Crusoe Reservoir and No. 7 Park to help native wildlife thrive.

Nhulunbuy, NT

NT’s Department of Tourism and Culture will hold an Arnhem Tourism Roadshow.

Wellington, New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is largely expected to leave the country’s official cash rate at its record low 1.75%.

THE COMMENTARIAT

An inquiry into gay hate crimes would be a mark of respect to victims — Nicolas Parkhill (Sydney Morning Herald): “Strike Force Parrabell involved years of additional investigative work by police and ACON is grateful for that investment. However, we are obliged to continue to ask questions and seek justice for those who died, and for those whose experiences are not included in Parrabell because they survived their injuries.”

Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban win may be good law but it’s bad policy — Dr Sandeep Gopalan (ABC): “The US Supreme court has handed President Donald Trump a major victory in upholding his so-called Muslim travel ban. While the ruling is defensible given the high deference accorded to the President in national security matters, the judgment potentially undermines America’s longstanding constitutional tradition of religious tolerance.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE