Australian progressives are stuck in an endless loop

The new prime-time US cop drama, 9-1-1, debuted on Fox while I happened to be in LA earlier this year. Watching at a friend’s place, I was surprised when an exasperated black female cop snapped at her reckless colleague, “You trigger-happy white boys are all the same".

In the commercial break, an insurance ad featured two female Asian-Americans speaking on the phone, one a sales rep and the other a customer. It took me a moment to work out that these characters were not meant to know each other, that the producers had deliberately cast Asian women in both speaking roles in an ad aimed at the general American population, while white faces dotted the background as extras.