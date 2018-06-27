Pauline Hanson has been an absolute rock of certainty on company tax cuts.

February 26: Hanson is absolutely clear in The Oz “One Nation will not be supporting the passage of the Treasury Laws Amendment (Enterprise Tax Plan No. 2) Bill 2017, which contains the government’s plan to reduce the tax rate for the big end of town from 30 per cent to 25 per cent in nine years.”

March 22: Hanson supports tax cuts after a deal with the government. “It will open up apprenticeships for young people, especially in rural and regional areas. I’m for helping the kids. Getting them off welfare. Getting them off drugs. Getting them into jobs.”

May 22: Hanson reneges. ““I know he is devastated over this, but it is not Minister Cormann, it is his colleagues and the Government that have let him down. Have I broken my word? No, I haven’t broken my word.” (And Crikey predicts Hanson could change her mind again if the government can make her an offer.)

June 21: Hanson reneges on her reneging: “If they come to me and say we’re going after the multinationals, we’re going to actually get, you know, heaven help us if we can get it, $100bn out of it, then we’ll sit down and talk.”

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm .

June 26: Hanson denies flipflopping: “I haven’t flip-flopped. I said no originally, then I said yes, then I said no, and I have stuck to it.”

June 27, 7am: Hanson doesn’t stick to it, telling the Nine Network. “I am still talking to the government. I will be honest.”

June 27, 10am: Hanson “definitively” (!) decides not to back the tax cuts. ““We’re standing firm on it, we’re not supporting corporate tax cuts.”

More — inevitably — to come…