HELL IN A HANDCART PART 71

There’s a direct link between Trump’s juvenile posturing for a trade war with whoever will take him on, and the undermining of European security. And who knew the German armed forces were in such a shambolic state?

Elsewhere, the triumph of the Netanyahu government in courting Trump, and the consequences for the Middle East of the US, Israeli and Gulf hostility to Iran, are the basis of this long, disturbing New Yorker piece. And an expert on Turkish political history explores the victory of the autocrat Erdogan in the nation’s most recent elections.