Shorten stays crazy-brave on company tax, but has he crossed a line?
Has Bill Shorten read the anti-business mood of the electorate correctly, or gone too far in targeting medium-sized business?
Jun 27, 2018
"Fuck business."
No, that wasn't Bill Shorten yesterday, that was the Conservative UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, when asked recently about business worries about Brexit and the likely departure from the UK of large corporations like Airbus. "Fuck business." From a Tory. Cue outrage in the UK.
Shorten has made a very smart political move, he can now go to an election with plenty of money to fund health, education and social services, he knows full well the voters want services restored and are willing to pay a fair tax to get it.
Why don’t we hear from the press gallery about voter disenchantment with politicians and business-as-usual? Is it because journalists are just brothers and sisters from another mother? Building voter disenchantment with business-as-usual led to the election of Trump. Politicians, and journalists, who ignore the phenomenon in Australia do us all a disservice.
Yet another piece focusing upon the politics of a policy rather than an actual solution (to be fair, Mr Keane did go to both places, he just questioned the wisdom of being honest). Cutting taxes is the same as cutting services and Australian voters have had a gutful of cutting services.
We have had five years of bending over for business and things have gone from bad to worse. Shorten is trying something different – he’s signaling to the public that Labor is returning back to the fold (snail pace for all that) and is that really a bad thing? Of course the Government media unit (Newscorp) will scream like a banshee, but is it Labor’s job to service the requirements of the big end of town? The Australian’s readership will never vote for Labor no matter how many speeches Albo gives about kissing the hand that wacks down the proletariat.
I say that for the first time in years Labor has given a clear policy choice and don’t be too sure that in next election the public will automatically fall in behind the LNP.
Well said, Nudiefish!