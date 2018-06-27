Ramsay Centre mischief exposes the anti-democratic heart of right-wing Australia

Gareth Evans, ANU chancellor

Good God, the Ramsay Centre. This really has become like Neighbours, hasn’t it? There seems to be no end. In the latest twist, ANU vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt and chancellor Gareth Evans have dropped the bomb. In an article in the Oz, they have revealed the real nature of the Ramsay Foundation’s commitment to free speech and inquiry: as part of the deal, the centre wanted to not only have control over hiring and firing, but also plant operatives in the lectures, to scrutinise staff performance, watching out for thought crimes.