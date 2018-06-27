Sections Menu

Jun 27, 2018

Media Files: most trusted media outlet revealed

The ABC, SBS and Fairfax were the only media brands to score positively in a Roy Morgan survey on media trust. The ABC scored the highest, followed by SBS.

Australians name the news they trust, regional papers erect a wall, E! gets a local team, and other media tidbits of the day.

ABC most-trusted media outlet. A Roy Morgan survey has found that Australians trust the ABC far more than other media outlets. The survey asked 4000 Australians which media brands they trusted and distrusted. The ABC, SBS and Fairfax were the only media brands to score a positive trust score. Social media was the least-trusted category of news, and the media overall had a negative trust score. Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said in a statement that distrust was "the critical measure everyone's ignoring".

