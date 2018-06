On June 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order bringing to an end the practice of separating undocumented migrants from their children on the US-Mexico border and announced, with typical precision and accuracy, "It’s been going on for 60 years. 60 years. Nobody has taken care of it. Nobody has had the political courage to take care of it. But we’re going to take care of it."

The crisis is far from resolved -- families can still be detained, just together; children are still separate from their families (who in some cases don't know where they are) and Trump has mused on henceforth removing undocumented migrants' right to due process. But given the apparent intractability of the administration, the executive order counts as a major win for opponents of the policy.