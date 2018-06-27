Sections Menu

Technology

Jun 27, 2018

Turnbull’s attacks on encryption will enable crime at the cost of our rights

The government says its planned anti-encryption mandate will empower law enforcement, but it will enable far more crime than it will prevent, and regular citizens will bear the cost.

Tim Singleton Norton

Chair of Digital Rights Watch

Share

Take one look at the upcoming legislative agenda of the Turnbull government and you’d be excused for assuming that our antipodean democracy was a police state under threat from many faceless foreign nations. Supposed espionage threats and foreign interference claims are being used to ram through laws that will have a huge impact on civil society, as well as changes to security regulations that will allow police to demand identification at airports without due cause, and intimidation tactics directed at citizens who dare to criticise government services.

One impending piece of legislation, slated to be introduced in the coming weeks, will directly affect the ways in which we all use technology to communicate, operate businesses and engage in our daily lives. At a recent meeting of the Five Eyes (the name for the joint surveillance operations of Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, United States of America and Australia) our government gleefully proclaimed that they planned to introduce legislation that would allow them to intercept encrypted communications.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Technology

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close