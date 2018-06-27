Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jun 27, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A goal for Seven and Peru.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Another late night (or early morning ) out of the way. Now to watch the World Cup without any pressure. Australia lost 2-0 to Peru and it was watched by 1.02 million from around 11.30pm onwards to after 1.30pm. Seven’s House Rules, 1.24 million, Masterchef, 1.230 million. Seven wins, Ten did OK, Nine lagged, again.

In regional markets another procession for Seven with the 6pm News on top with 606,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 494,000, House Rules with 486,000, Home and Away with 442,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 413,000.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close