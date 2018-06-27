Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Another late night (or early morning ) out of the way. Now to watch the World Cup without any pressure. Australia lost 2-0 to Peru and it was watched by 1.02 million from around 11.30pm onwards to after 1.30pm. Seven’s House Rules, 1.24 million, Masterchef, 1.230 million. Seven wins, Ten did OK, Nine lagged, again.

In regional markets another procession for Seven with the 6pm News on top with 606,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 494,000, House Rules with 486,000, Home and Away with 442,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 413,000.