Sections Menu

Humour

Jun 27, 2018

Nab a bargain at the first ever ABC fire sale

Ever thought of owning your very own ABC Radio National? How about Costa Georgiadis’ beard? Well come on down — the prices have never been better or the impact on national media more undervalued!

Ben Pobjie

Share

ABC fire sale anthony green

Choose from this exceptional selection of public broadcasting assets at never-to-be-repeated prices in the Australian government’s first big ABC sale!

EVERYTHING MUST GO!

ABC News and Current Affairs -- $1 billion

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Humour

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close