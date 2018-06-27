Nab a bargain at the first ever ABC fire sale
Ever thought of owning your very own ABC Radio National? How about Costa Georgiadis’ beard? Well come on down — the prices have never been better or the impact on national media more undervalued!
Jun 27, 2018
Ever thought of owning your very own ABC Radio National? How about Costa Georgiadis’ beard? Well come on down — the prices have never been better or the impact on national media more undervalued!
Choose from this exceptional selection of public broadcasting assets at never-to-be-repeated prices in the Australian government’s first big ABC sale!
ABC News and Current Affairs -- $1 billion