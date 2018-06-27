ABC board missing in action at a moment of crisis for the national broadcaster
A managerialist and low-profile ABC board isn't helping the national broadcaster defend itself from a government determined to keep attacking it.
Some days after Crikey first pointed out that, unlike his predecessor Donald McDonald, ABC chairman Justin Milne was signally absent from the debate around the ABC, he made a rather tepid foray into the controversy with an op-ed about how trusted the ABC was and how the commercial media had an agenda to undermine it. And last week, managing director Michelle Guthrie gave a speech also defending the national broadcaster. Guthrie emphasised the ABC's efficiency and economic benefits.
Neither substantially addressed the real enemy in the current fight, the Turnbull government, which is persistently and successfully working to intimidate ABC journalists, editors, producers and management. Guthrie mentioned the Liberal Party's now-official policy of privatisation, and the government's competitive neutrality inquiry, but otherwise referred only generically to politicians and the ABC being used "as a punching bag by narrow political, commercial or ideological interests." Milne didn't mention the government at all, merely "fringe political interests, populists and commercial media." And he certainly didn't mention his friend Malcolm Turnbull.
These attacks on the ABC seem to happen with boring regularity. Maybe we should consider starting a campaign to enshrine the ABC and it’s editorial independence in the Australian Constitution. Given the cross the board popularity it enjoys such a move might have a good chance of success.
One thing I’ve learned about the Liberal Party is that they have a glass jaw and they seem to think that the media exists to be their cheerleader. This I believe explains the recent attacks on the ABC by our PM. When he was the Communications Minister (and Tony was PM) he would regularly defend it from attacks by his Liberal colleague and because of this (and his own innate hubris) I think that he had the expectation that when he became PM the ABC would be supportive and unquestioning of his government. Clearly this isn’t how the ABC operates much to Malcolm’s disappointment.
This would explain why his recent attacks on the ABC have an air of the spurned lover about them.
I worked on and off for the ABC for more than 33 years and thus have seen all of the criticisms and cuts so elegantly detailed by Paul Barry on Media Watch. I was pleased to see Michelle Guthrie finally respond but when I saw the clip of her speech, I was appalled. Not only was she lacking in physical presence, her vocal presentation was feeble. The ABC deserves a robust and strong response to the IPA mouthpieces and their stooges who are attacking it but neither Guthrie nor Milne are the people to do it. Both are so beholden to the LNP Government that any criticism from them is like being flogged with a wet lettuce leaf. The only woman I can think of to voice such a defence effectively would be Julia Gillard. Perhaps it’s time to bring back David Hill.
Agree. The ABC Board is not upto its job.
Given that we threw a lazy $30 million at Newscorp for “reasons”, why can’t we expect editorial independence from that direction seeing that it is on the taxpayers dime?