The real and lasting impact of the Trump presidency

After back-pedalling on his administration's policy of separating children of undocumented migrants from their parents at the US-Mexico border, US President Donald Trump toyed with the idea of doing away with due process altogether by simply turning migrants away at the border -- no ifs, not buts.

Trump's opponents initially took comfort in the executive order ending child-parent separations; they saw it as yet more evidence of the chaos and ineptitude of his administration. However, Trump's frustration with the judicial process is one area he's had a great deal of success in, and one that will affect the US for potentially years to come. Trump has successfully appointed 42 judges at various levels-- the most high profile being Associate Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch -- since taking office.