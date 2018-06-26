The real and lasting impact of the Trump presidency
Amidst the chaos and the failed legislative agenda, Trump's opponents may think his presidency can be "waited out". But his prolific stacking of the courts has the potential to influence America for decades to come.
After back-pedalling on his administration's policy of separating children of undocumented migrants from their parents at the US-Mexico border, US President Donald Trump toyed with the idea of doing away with due process altogether by simply turning migrants away at the border -- no ifs, not buts.
Trump's opponents initially took comfort in the executive order ending child-parent separations; they saw it as yet more evidence of the chaos and ineptitude of his administration. However, Trump's frustration with the judicial process is one area he's had a great deal of success in, and one that will affect the US for potentially years to come. Trump has successfully appointed 42 judges at various levels-- the most high profile being Associate Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch -- since taking office.
2 thoughts on “The real and lasting impact of the Trump presidency”
the statement – “The judiciary, and the Supreme Court in particular, has a far more political role in the US than it does in Australia” is not quiet correct the judiciary is political in Australia, then High Court has expanded the Commonwealth’s power at the expense of the States – it’s decisions look like the decisions of another government department – when it decides upon States v Commonwealth conflicts.
“It’s really only death or illness that tends to bring an end to their tenure.”
Well in a country with over 300 million guns in the hands of private citizens, I guess the answer to that particular problem is obvious.