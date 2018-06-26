On June 20, the Bishop of Parramatta, Vincent Long Van Nguyen, broke ranks with Australia’s Catholic Bishops Conference (ACBC), calling for end to dithering over its response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

He demanded the release of the 1000 page report of the Truth, Justice and Healing Council, commissioned by the church and completed in April, saying it should not be kept “in-house for any period longer than necessary”.