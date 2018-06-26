Sections Menu

Religion

Jun 26, 2018

Impasse as Australia’s Catholic bishops stall fixing a broken organisation

Church leaders are delaying real change in the wake of the royal commission into child abuse, and some senior voices are calling it out.

Michael Sainsbury — Freelance correspondent in Asia and <em>Little Red Blog</em> Editor

Michael Sainsbury

Freelance correspondent in Asia and Little Red Blog Editor

On June 20, the Bishop of Parramatta, Vincent Long Van Nguyen, broke ranks with Australia’s Catholic Bishops Conference (ACBC), calling for end to dithering over its response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

He demanded the release of the 1000 page report of the Truth, Justice and Healing Council, commissioned by the church and completed in April, saying it should not be kept “in-house for any period longer than necessary”.

