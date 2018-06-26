Sections Menu

Jun 26, 2018

Media Files: Barabbas Loins says farewell to SBS’ The Feed

The Feed has said goodbye to a true Australian icon, Barabbas Loins.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Mark Humphries The Feed

Zelic and Foster stand up for themselves, Russell takes a strange role, The New York Times investigates itself, and other media tidbits of the day.

Farewell to Barabbas Loins. SBS' The Feed has broadcast one final farewell from Barabbas Loins, played by Mark Humphries who announced this week he was leaving the program. Barabbas Loins has had a similar career trajectory to Barnaby Joyce, and is a recurring character in Humphries' satirical videos for The Feed. In a weekend profile, Humphries told News Corp's Stellar magazine he hoped to work with SBS again at some point, but was also keen to try a sitcom: "I love sitcoms and I would like to just go away and think of something that I could bring to the table. Maybe there is no appetite for that, but I feel that it's time to at least explore that avenue."

Topics

