How easy it is to sit in a comfy chair in academia, or in an editor's office, or in an investment bank, and be an inflation hawk? No risk of losing your job, and even if you did you'd walk into a gig somewhere else. No concerns about meeting mortgage repayments, or how to pay bills if your partner lost their job. Your only exposure to the problem of housing affordability is working out how much money you can lend the kids.

From that privileged vantage point, the inflation hawks are currently flapping their wings and cawing away for an interest rate rise. There is no inflation to speak of -- it's below the Reserve Bank's target band, though it's expected to rise into the middle of that band over coming quarters. Instead, the hawks say the public are being indulged by the Bank, as if they are kids allowed too much sugar. "This is just an unhealthy level of interest rates at the moment," said one today. Higher interest rates are "normal", another argued, and it was urgent that we return to "normal" as soon as possible. All of these calls have been delivered via the Financial Review, which summed the view up best in today's editorial: "Australia is becoming addicted to the Reserve Bank's ultra-cheap money tonic."