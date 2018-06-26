Activated bullshit: how Pete Evans stays in the public eye
After all this time, why is Peter Daryl Evans still a thing? Crikey looks back at some of the chef's most heinous health advice.
Jun 26, 2018
Every so often, Pete Evans dishes out some questionable advice, is soundly criticised by actual experts, and every time here in the Crikey bunker we ask the same question: why is Pete Evans still a thing?
The My Kitchen Rules judge has been gracing free-to-air TV since 2010 when the cooking show first started. But it's his controversies that he’s best known for.