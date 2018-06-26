Classless act: Helen Razer reviews Albanese’s anaemic speech to workers
Jun 26, 2018
I do not recommend this speech to persons who do not dislike the young...
Last Friday, Anthony “Albo” Albanese made a speech. Since then, many public persons have reviewed its content, but have had little to say about its quality. This is a bit of a shame. Or, at least, it is a shame for me or any person like me whose interest in what centrist politicians have to say is diminished by the fact of having already heard them say it often. I am not curious to learn what I already know: this politician is very keen on (a) economic growth and (b) personally delivering that economic growth to the nation. I am now curious to learn if they expressed this artistically or well.
It is the view of The Guardian’s Katharine Murphy that this was an appeal not to the people of the Shellharbour Workers’ Club, but to the ALP itself, which must not be seen to smooch with the tiny trade union movement so publicly. As Murphy has it, Albanese is not driven chiefly by ambition, but the urge to save his party. I have no reason to suspect that this reporter does not know what’s what, and perhaps the guy did revive the stinking corpse of the Third Way with all the best intentions.
4 thoughts on “Classless act: Helen Razer reviews Albanese’s anaemic speech to workers”
Thanks Helen I love your views and the way you write. I too am so disappointed with the baby boomers emphasis we are the one who are the most privileged today. I have three children who are all underemployed in fact we are supporting two of them. I dislike the ‘A’ word (aspiration) as though this is the only barrier to doing well and getting ahead… bull if you cant play the game in the way that mainstream does then you are left out in the cold and disallusioned.
Such is the state of Australian politics is that this speech of Albo’s has been lauded by the left as inspirational, and by the right as a dread tap on the shoulder to Shorten.
It’s neither. It is pedestrian party politics in the extreme – if you will excuse the contradiction. It only looks like a revelation when compared to the likes of Abbott’s usual drivel. Such a low bar to get over, too.
No contradiction at all Nudie. It is quite possible to be an ordinary fundamentalist.
Albo is the great red hope of Labor, good grief, is that all there is. Trouble is he’s been an insider for all his political life; soooo he’s never going to be the maverick we all need.