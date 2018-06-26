Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Jun 26, 2018

It's a weak night for Nine when Ten can beat it.

Nine’s weaknesses were full exposed last night by Ten’s Masterchef (1.17 million) and the unheralded Have You Been Paying Attention (1.11 million) which powered the network to second in the main channels (and first in the main channels in Melbourne). Seven’s House Rules had another strong outing -- a season high 1.58 million (thanks to a surge in regional viewing with a high 635,000 watching last night). Certainly that’s the impression from the weak Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation -- 801,000 nationally is barely enough. It was fourth in its time slot and was easily accounted for by 7.30 (879,000 nationally) and Back Roads (936,000).

