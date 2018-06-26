Sections Menu

Erdogan’s election marks huge shift for Turkey and the West

With Turkey increasingly slipping into autocratic rule, what remains of its relationships with alliance partners and what can we expect going forward?

The election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Turkey’s first executive president marks a significant step towards Turkey becoming an autocracy, and further separates Turkey from the West as a strategic partner. Turkey has been an important member of NATO, but it is increasingly doubtful whether it would now act in concert with its alliance partners if push came to shove.

Democracy under fire?

Erdogan’s victory was the result of an electoral process that cannot be said to have been "democratic" in the substantive sense of the term. The election was not "free" as it was held under a "state of emergency" and with swathes of Erdogan’s opponents jailed on mostly questionable charges. It also failed to meet the criteria of being "fair", with Turkey’s media either closed, tightly controlled by, or aligned with, the state.

