Sections Menu

Western Australia

Jun 25, 2018

Poll Bludger: it’s not all bad news for the Liberals

After falling to Labor with the rout of Colin Barnett's government in March 2017, the Perth fringe seat of Darling Range has returned to the Liberal fold.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

At a time when both sides of federal politics have byelections on the brain, the Turnbull government will be enjoying a modest morale boost after the Liberals' clear victory in a Labor-held state seat in Western Australia on Saturday.

After falling to Labor with the rout of Colin Barnett's government in March 2017, the Perth fringe seat of Darling Range returned to the Liberal fold after a swing of nearly 10% to Liberal candidate Alyssa Hayden, a former state upper house MP who unexpectedly lost her seat at the state election to One Nation.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Western Australia

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close