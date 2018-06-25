Sections Menu

Economy

Jun 25, 2018

New study destroys claims of company tax competition

A new study from the US discredits the argument that corporate tax rates are falling because of countries trying to lure precious capital. Instead, it's because of multinational tax avoidance.

Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer

Politics editor / Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Grant King BHP

Grant King, president of the Business Council

A new research paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research -- the most prestigious independent economic research organisation in the US -- has discredited the central argument of company tax cut advocates, that international tax competition has driven down tax rates around the developed world. Instead, they show it has been driven by multinational tax avoidance. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close