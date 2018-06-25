New study destroys claims of company tax competition
A new study from the US discredits the argument that corporate tax rates are falling because of countries trying to lure precious capital. Instead, it's because of multinational tax avoidance.
Jun 25, 2018
Grant King, president of the Business Council
A new research paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research -- the most prestigious independent economic research organisation in the US -- has discredited the central argument of company tax cut advocates, that international tax competition has driven down tax rates around the developed world. Instead, they show it has been driven by multinational tax avoidance.