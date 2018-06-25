Sections Menu

Jun 25, 2018

Media Files: Tennis comes to Nine a year early

Nine has announced it's getting tennis a year early, set to broadcast the Australian Open in 2019. The channel reportedly paid $48.5 million to current rights holder Seven to get started earlier.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Tennis comes early for Nine ... The Nine Network has confirmed it will carry the Australian Open in January 2019 -- a year earlier than scheduled from the Tennis Australia rights deal made in March. Nine had already secured a $300 million, five-year deal from 2020, taking the rights from long-running broadcaster Seven. They paid another $48.5 million to Seven to get started a year earlier.

Topics

