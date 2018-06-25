Nine pays up for early tennis, Seven gears up for the Cricket, Bauer cuts staff, and other media tidbits of the day.

Tennis comes early for Nine ... The Nine Network has confirmed it will carry the Australian Open in January 2019 -- a year earlier than scheduled from the Tennis Australia rights deal made in March. Nine had already secured a $300 million, five-year deal from 2020, taking the rights from long-running broadcaster Seven. They paid another $48.5 million to Seven to get started a year earlier.