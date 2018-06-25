How WhatsApp has been weaponised to spread fake news

WhatsApp and similar closed-messaging platforms are becoming a prime vector for fake news, with sometimes fatal consequences. In large emerging markets, doctored videos shared on WhatsApp have been used to encourage violent racism and homophobia.

According to recent reports, eight people in India are thought to have been lynched in the past two months as a result of the circulation of photos of dead children and a video purportedly showing a child abduction. In fact, the video was edited taken from a Pakistani child safety video.