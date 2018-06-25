Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Jun 25, 2018

State of Origin won the night, but not as comfortably as one might expect.

The first State of Origin game on a Sunday night since 2001 may have been a big hit, but well under Game one’s figures. Sydney on a Sunday night, despite what we might think in the Blue City, was not a ratings knock out; falling to 880,000 against 885,000 for game one. For all the publicity about the new look team coach and game one victory, that should have been much higher.

Game two averaged 3.16 million nationally down from 3.45 million nationally for game one. So a success, but not the smash that game one was. Interestingly Seven's House Rules averaged 1.4 million, its best Sunday audience. The last half of House Rules ran up against the first half of Origin. Seven rested House Rules in NRL markets for Game one,  but not last night -- an interesting approach that paid off.

