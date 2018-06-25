Sections Menu

Jun 25, 2018

Department that enabled cruelty shocked to discover cruelty going on

Forced into taking action against the company responsible for sickening live sheep export conditions, the Department of Agriculture couldn't even bring itself to name it.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

It says much about the Agriculture Department -- the bureaucrats who have known in perfect detail about the extent of animal torture on board live sheep export vessels to the Middle East for many years -- couldn't even bring themselves to name the company whose export licence they suspended on Friday. Forced by public outrage and a public humiliation by their own minister to finally take regulatory action of the kind they have studiously avoided taking for so long, the bureaucrats wouldn't even name the company. 

"The department takes those responsibilities very seriously," the bureaucrats said in a short media release.

