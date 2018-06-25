Sections Menu

Business

Jun 25, 2018

Commonwealth abandons wealth management, returns to being just a bank

The death of vertical integration continues apace as the Commonwealth moves to demerge its financial advice and wealth management arms.

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Crikey business and media commentator / Politics editor

Share

commonwealth

It's getting awfully lonely for David Murray, the last dinosaur in the swamp of vertical integration. This morning his former fiefdom, the Commonwealth Bank -- where he started the big bank move into wealth management and financial advice two decades ago with the takeover of Colonial Mutual -- announced it was spinning off its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses.

The new, separately listed CFS Group will consist of Colonial First State, Colonial First State Global Asset Management (with a reported $219 billion under management), financial advisors Count Financial and Financial Wisdom, and Aussie Home Loans businesses. John Mulcahy, a former senior bank executive under David Murray (and a former CEO of Suncorp) will chair CFS Group and a search has started for a chief executive.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Business

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close