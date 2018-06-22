So you’ve been accused of war crimes. What’s next?
Crikey takes a look at the legal processes special forces soldiers would face when being investigated for war crimes in the line of duty.
Jun 22, 2018
Crikey takes a look at the legal processes special forces soldiers would face when being investigated for war crimes in the line of duty.
The explosive allegations -- swirling since late last year -- that special forces soldiers allegedly committed war crimes in Afghanistan is unprecedented in Australian military history. While much of the attention, understandably, has fallen on the seriousness of the allegations, less has been dedicated to the actual process that will be followed.
Just who regulates the punishment of war crimes, and how much will we know about the process?
2 thoughts on “So you’ve been accused of war crimes. What’s next?”
I could be wrong but last time I read the DFDA, I was under the impression that charges for serious crimes, like drug smuggling etc, under the Act may be and should be intervened and negated by other relevant courts. But that was 25 years ago. However, the moral of this story is,
1. Don’t lower your standards of entry into elite forces like the SAS.
2. Support your soldiers at all times and maintain the highest standards at all times –
(quickly getting rid of bad apples that may poison the barrel).
“The explosive allegations — swirling since late last year — that special forces soldiers allegedly committed war crimes in Afghanistan……” Why leave it at that. Surely you could have added an “alleged” before “war crimes”?