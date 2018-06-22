The coming of 5G will expose NBN to financial ruin
We've known for a while that 5G would hurt NBN's second-rate network — but now Telstra has provided figures on just how much damage it will do NBN's business model.
Jun 22, 2018
We've known for a while that 5G would hurt NBN's second-rate network — but now Telstra has provided figures on just how much damage it will do NBN's business model.
The extent to which the government's decision to force NBN to switch to Malcolm Turnbull's Multi-Technology Mix model will expose it to financial disaster has become clearer this week from Telstra head Andy Penn's comments about his 5G rollout.
As Crikey reported in April, 5G is superior to NBN's mishmash of fibre-to-the-node and HFC cable, now being built at the direction of Malcolm Turnbull when the Coalition took power in 2013. It has previously been unclear what kind of impact 5G would have on this second-rate NBN. Now, Penn has provided some specific numbers on that, and it's deeply scary for NBN.
One thought on “The coming of 5G will expose NBN to financial ruin”
I did not choose to take up the NBN. I was blackmailed into it because they were disconnecting my phone.