Media Files: View has eyes on the top spots for real estate listings

New plays in the real estate game, Wilkinson v Dreyfuss, Rosanne has an identity crisis, and other media tidbits of the day.

View plots growth with new CEO. Real estate listings website View has confirmed that CEO Enzo Raimondo has left the company, as Crikey reported earlier this month. And as we predicted, the third-largest property listings site (after Fairfax's Domain and News Corp's REA) wants a bigger slice of the lucrative real estate advertising pie. They've brought on Toby Balazs as CEO, who's been part of the leadership team at REA since 2004. View was set up by state and territory real estate institutes but has long been well behind the two big players.