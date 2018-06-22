Is Melania Trump really wearing her disdain for immigrant children?
Jun 22, 2018
Melenia Trump was seen sporting a slogan apparently dismissing treatment of immigrant children, but the message might actually be directed a little closer to home.
First Lady Melania Trump has been photographed wearing a US$39 Zara coat while boarding a plane taking her to visit children of asylum seekers locked up by her husband, President Trump.
The coat is emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do u?”, which some people have quite reasonably interpreted as a message from Melania on how she feels about the issue of the children who have been taken from their parents.
One thought on “Is Melania Trump really wearing her disdain for immigrant children?”
This is the disdain of the ultra rich American v the average American. The top 0.5% v the rest. Of the people, by the people, fuck the people.