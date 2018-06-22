Sections Menu

Jun 22, 2018

Is Melania Trump really wearing her disdain for immigrant children?

Melenia Trump was seen sporting a slogan apparently dismissing treatment of immigrant children, but the message might actually be directed a little closer to home.

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

First Lady Melania Trump has been photographed wearing a US$39 Zara coat while boarding a plane taking her to visit children of asylum seekers locked up by her husband, President Trump.

The coat is emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do u?”, which some people have quite reasonably interpreted as a message from Melania on how she feels about the issue of the children who have been taken from their parents.

One thought on “Is Melania Trump really wearing her disdain for immigrant children?

  1. Itsarort

    This is the disdain of the ultra rich American v the average American. The top 0.5% v the rest. Of the people, by the people, fuck the people.

