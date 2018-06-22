Conservatives no longer care about family values, and their housing policies prove it

When my sister was young, she told my mother she would one day buy a house next door to me. Presumably, we would watch The Magic Faraway Tree, build couch-cushion castles and snack on potato-smileys together into adulthood, returning to our adjacent abodes at bedtime. We both laugh now at the thought, but there is something beautifully human about her wish -- untempered by context and constraint, her ideal future was close to her family.

It's often said that my generation do not hold "family values", and do not want settled lives in tight-knit communities. Millennials are said to want "flexible" lives, prioritising instant gratifications over long-term commitments. The now infamous furore around smashed avocado exemplifies this vain attempt to locate intergenerational inequality within the millennial psyche, rather than external conditions.