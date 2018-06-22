Conservatives no longer care about family values, and their housing policies prove it
For all the right's railing about community values, they sure do make it hard to live in a community.
When my sister was young, she told my mother she would one day buy a house next door to me. Presumably, we would watch The Magic Faraway Tree, build couch-cushion castles and snack on potato-smileys together into adulthood, returning to our adjacent abodes at bedtime. We both laugh now at the thought, but there is something beautifully human about her wish -- untempered by context and constraint, her ideal future was close to her family.
It's often said that my generation do not hold "family values", and do not want settled lives in tight-knit communities. Millennials are said to want "flexible" lives, prioritising instant gratifications over long-term commitments. The now infamous furore around smashed avocado exemplifies this vain attempt to locate intergenerational inequality within the millennial psyche, rather than external conditions.
It’s an extremely concerning and difficult problem. ALP and Treasury analysis shows that restricting negative gearing to new properties will have little effect on housing prices overall. Removing the capital gains tax discount and returning to indexing has more effect, although still relatively small. To make a real difference, all research shows the need to get rid of the capital gains tax exemption on the family home. Remarkably unpopular, but without doubt the most impactful and fairest option available. Yes, change negative gearing but unless you void the capital gains tax discount and exemption there will be little improvement in affordability.
Michael – I am agnostic on applying CGT to the family home so I would like it to be explained to me how doing so would affect housing prices.
G’day DF, here’s a good place to start – a paper by the Australia Institute. Cheers, M
http://www.tai.org.au/sites/defualt/files/TAI%20-%20Capital%20Gains%20Tax%20on%20the%20Primary%20Residence.pdf