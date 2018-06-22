Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

SBS’s night -- 2.064 million watched Australia draw with Denmark in their World Cup qualifier (did Princess Mary watch too?). That was down on the 2.13 million who watched the Australia-France game last Saturday night. Seven had more viewers in total people because of the 6pm-7pm audience for the news. SBS creamed the demographics and the main channels easily. Seven, Nine and Ten were ignored from 9pm onwards when SBS started its coverage until the game ended well after midnight.

Support last night was strongest among young viewers where SBS had a 34.7% share in 16 to 39s, compared with a 30.8% share in 18 to 49s and a 29.8% share in 25 to 54. It was top in the metros with more than 1.65 million people, but not so popular in the regions where it was third with 409,000. The AFL match between West Coast and Essendon had 682,000 viewers on Seven and 218,000 on Foxtel. Masterchef on ten managed 1.09 million before the World Cup game started.