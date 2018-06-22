Brian burstin’ for a new crew after split with One Nation leaves him high and dry

Newly recruited United Australia Party Senator Brian Burston is out hunting for staff following his resignation from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (PHON) and a dramatic flurry of departures from his original team.



Burston has already appointed Belinda Johnson, a former One Nation candidate, and Saraya Beric, a former One Nation party secretary, to his team. Beric rose to national prominence over the past 12 months as one of several interviewees on the Four Corners' report on One Nation.

Burston's office has seen a significant turnover since the 2016 federal election, with seven staff departing the scene in two years. Five of those seven had their appointments terminated. Two of the terminated staffers have taken matters to the Fair Work Commission. The balance of the seven resigned from the parliamentary office.