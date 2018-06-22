Attacks on ABC and unis won’t stop. This is a government seeking control.
Wherever it has the opportunity to exercise power, the government's instinct is to use it to suppress criticism and dissent. And it's getting worse.
Most of the discussion of the Liberal Party council's vote to privatise the ABC last weekend has been focussed on the amateurish boneheadedness it demonstrated about the party's organisational ranks. All eyes were on the reactionary ideologues, untainted by political realities and how the party will look to the electorate when it publicly attacks one of the most trusted institutions in the country. All fair enough. Although the irony is that it was Bill Shorten and Labor who were supposed to be under threat of embarrassment from the ALP party conference, not the other lot.
The focus on the embarrassment inflicted by the party, and the land speed records set by the Prime Minister and senior ministers -- not to mention the one-time supporter of ABC privatisation, Mitch Fifield -- to distance themselves from what their own members demanded by such an overwhelming majority, isn't the full story. At a deeper level, there is congruence between the government and the Liberal Party on the ABC, not conflict. A profound intolerance of dissent and criticism has emerged on the right, and while party apparatchiks and media commentators don't have direct access to power to express that intolerance, government ministers do, and have used it.
4 thoughts on “Attacks on ABC and unis won’t stop. This is a government seeking control.”
It goes to show, that fascism isn’t a German disease
This is not new, Howard cut funding to the human rights commission by 50%, Amanda Van Stone demanded press releases by organisations critical of government several days in advance.
A friend of mine – twenty years ago – ‘death by administration’. The institutions are protected by law, their budgets are not.
When Abbott killed the Climate Council, it did a phoenix act through crowd funding. (I am a foundation member) Being unfunded by government is a big plus, as it removes all conflict of interest.
I believe there is a case to be made to crowd fund the ABC. It will transfer ownership from the political arena to us, the people, and be a truly independent people’s voice.
I am happy to contribute.
John Homan
Yeppoon.
“Senator for the IPA…” – just the one?
As if its REPtiles aren’t enough.