Jun 21, 2018

Telstra revamp suggests NBN rollout failure is even worse than we thought

NBN insists it will complete its rollout by 2020. Telstra management doesn't appear to share its optimism, and has scaled back its expectations of NBN-derived revenue based on its own estimate of the troubled broadband provider's rollout.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Telstra's major strategy update has revealed that the telco believes delays around the rollout of NBN's hybrid fibre co-axial (HFC) network are set to last longer than expected and its fibre rollout may also be delayed.

In November, NBN announced it was putting its HFC network rollout on hold for six to nine months due to massive problems with customer service on a network many predicted would be plagued with problems (NBN had previously abandoned Optus' HFC network entirely). The decision exemplified the worst outcomes of the Abbott-Turnbull government's attempt to force NBN to use older, slower and less reliable technologies instead of fibre to the premises (FTTP).

