Jun 21, 2018

Shadows of family separation policy haunt NZ boy stuck alone in detention

The world watched as Donald Trump's hardline family separation policy fell apart, but here in Australia, minors are not guaranteed rights either.

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

This week we have all been appalled by the footage of immigrant children forcibly separated from their parents by US government agencies. Throughout this same time I have been talking to a New Zealand teenager who has been taken without warning to Melbourne’s Immigration detention facility, nine hours drive from his nearest family members.

The minor spent his 17th birthday in an onshore detention centre under the close supervision of Serco guards. There were no visits or birthday cake

