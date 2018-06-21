Sections Menu

Economy

Jun 21, 2018

Philip Lowe admits wage stagnation ‘structural’, linked to industrial relations

This isn't business as usual. Australia is stuck with a "structural" problem of low wages growth, the Reserve Bank governor says.

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Crikey business and media commentator / Politics editor

Share

Philip Lowe RBA

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has for the first time explicitly linked industrial relations to wage stagnation, as he hardened the central bank's public view that low inflation would be the norm over the medium term.

Speaking in Portugal at a panel of central bankers, Lowe again questioned whether Australian wage growth will accelerate from its current 2% level, and saw little chance of inflation helping lift wages higher in the immediate future -- or of monetary policy being able to change that.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close