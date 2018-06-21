Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has for the first time explicitly linked industrial relations to wage stagnation, as he hardened the central bank's public view that low inflation would be the norm over the medium term.

Speaking in Portugal at a panel of central bankers, Lowe again questioned whether Australian wage growth will accelerate from its current 2% level, and saw little chance of inflation helping lift wages higher in the immediate future -- or of monetary policy being able to change that.