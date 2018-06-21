Helen Razer reviews Joe Hockey’s bizarre use of Instagram
Joe, who really does look like a sweet, deluded midlife guy who genuinely believes that Fonzie is cool, does not think things through.
Once, Instagram was a gallery of the many things we could never hope to buy: Michelin meals; naked Kardashians; an unhurried Tuscan holiday, or any sort of holiday, with the kids. Now, it has evolved to include a gallery of the power we can never hope to share. Leaders offer idealised vision of themselves, of the future they plan to command. The portraits of Narendra Modi communicate unyielding strength. Those of Pope Francis communicate a sort of holy candour. Justin Trudeau’s communicate Hot Disney Prince.
Joe Hockey’s account does communicate The Fonz at times, but I believe this is accidental. Our former treasurer and current Ambassador in Washington DC has no interest in communicating a brand. He has some interest in communicating his admiration for the Australian all-male vocal group Human Nature; by my reckoning, they are his second favourite subject of photography, likely to soon be eclipsed by a puppy he recently acquired. His favourite subject is himself.
3 thoughts on “Helen Razer reviews Joe Hockey’s bizarre use of Instagram”
Hockey is a rich, tubbish prat whose wife is a lot smarter than he is. Hence the attention-seeking behaviour.
“Joe Bananas”?
MzRaz is being too generous – it’s not just that Leventy is too idle or dumb but that he really thinks that he isn’t.
Given his well known EQ – “get a good job (sotto voce or get a rich wife)” – what are the odds that he try calling up someone in authority to get that adorable pupster through quarantine, as when he called the local mayor coz he couldn’t block the footpath at a pizzeria?
Or just dump it.