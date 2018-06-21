Media Files: World Cup to stay on SBS

Optus is the real loser of the World Cup so far, fire warnings for ABC Sydney, Natalie Joyce's unpaid interview, and other media tidbits from the day.

World Cup to stay on SBS. Optus has agreed to allow SBS to show all World Cup soccer matches in the group stage, after disastrous streaming problems with the first games. Optus CEO Allen Lew apologised on Sunday for the playback errors that fans (who paid for the privilege of watching) experienced, before the same problem occurred that evening.