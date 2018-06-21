Sections Menu

Media Files

Jun 21, 2018

Media Files: World Cup to stay on SBS

After a disastrous run with Optus Sport, the World Cup will now be screened on SBS until the end of the group stage.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Media Files World Cup SBS

Optus is the real loser of the World Cup so far, fire warnings for ABC Sydney, Natalie Joyce's unpaid interview, and other media tidbits from the day.

World Cup to stay on SBS. Optus has agreed to allow SBS to show all World Cup soccer matches in the group stage, after disastrous streaming problems with the first games. Optus CEO Allen Lew apologised on Sunday for the playback errors that fans (who paid for the privilege of watching) experienced, before the same problem occurred that evening.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Media Files: World Cup to stay on SBS

  1. Mildred

    Re picture of WW front cover-how many different fonts can you cram onto a piece of paper?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close