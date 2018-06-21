Sections Menu

SPORT

Jun 21, 2018

How to survive the World Cup if you know nothing about the world game

Prefer your footballs oval shaped? Couldn't pick Cristiano Ronaldo out of a line-up of one? Here are five things you can say to get you through the next month.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

FIFA World Cup

However you feel about the World Cup in particular, or the round ball game in general, it's not going anywhere for the next couple of weeks. Crikey has previously helped you get ready for an AFL Grand Final if you don't follow footy, and for one month every four years, the world game is almost as unavoidable.

So whether you're dealing with that soccer-mad friend or relative (or the one who pretends to be during World Cups), or you just want to sound knowledgeable during the office sweep, here are a few lines that will get you through: 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in SPORT

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “How to survive the World Cup if you know nothing about the world game

  1. AR

    What about those who not only know SFA about this well breaded circus but care ten times less?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close