How to survive the World Cup if you know nothing about the world game

However you feel about the World Cup in particular, or the round ball game in general, it's not going anywhere for the next couple of weeks. Crikey has previously helped you get ready for an AFL Grand Final if you don't follow footy, and for one month every four years, the world game is almost as unavoidable.

So whether you're dealing with that soccer-mad friend or relative (or the one who pretends to be during World Cups), or you just want to sound knowledgeable during the office sweep, here are a few lines that will get you through: