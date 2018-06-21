Sections Menu

Jun 21, 2018

Indigenous ‘Deadly Questions’ campaign ads pulled from billboards

An Indigenous ad campaign has been withdrawn after the content was questioned by Advertising Standards Bureau. But organisers say the ads are meant to provoke discussion.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

An Aboriginal Victoria ad campaign designed to ask controversial questions was pulled from one of the biggest outdoor advertising companies in Australia after it was advised some of the ads could be discriminatory.

APN Outdoor had booked the ads for its billboards and referred them to the Advertising Standards Bureau (ASB), which has a new copy advice service. The ASB advised that two of the seven ads submitted could breach the code of ethics section relating to discrimination and vilification, and so the campaign was scrapped prior to the billboards going up. The code of ethics is self regulated, but the public can make complaints to the ASB about ads they believe breach the code. If advertisers are found in breach, they must remove or amend their ads.

