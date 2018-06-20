Sections Menu

Economy

Jun 20, 2018

The last dinosaur roars for vertical integration

David Murray's self-interested warnings to the banking royal commission not to go too far would leave Australians at the mercy of a badly warped financial planning industry.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Every so often you'll read a story about how Australians are terribly underinsured when it comes to life insurance. Such stories originate, unsurprisingly, with insurance companies. The scare stories don't work, however, and Australians continue to blithely go about their business, uninterested in the purported dangers of being underinsured. The only reliable means of getting them to fork out for life insurance is to opt them into life policies as part of their superannuation and hope they don't notice.

David Murray, of the financial services inquiry and, soon, "beleaguered" AMP, is similarly trying to scare people with his warning that the banking royal commission shouldn't do anything that might make it more difficult or expensive for people to access financial advice, and shouldn't take any action against the vertically integrated -- or, as you might also call it, conflicted -- model of financial planning and wealth management.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close