Side View: the death of resting in peace

SHIFTING THE GOALPOSTS

As the festival of the round ball code unfolds, just how corrupt is FIFA? Oh, you have no idea. But David Conn can help you. Meanwhile the other corrupt World Cup host, Qatar, is dramatically strengthening its economic links with China. Anas Iqtait, from ANU’s Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, explores the Gulf kleptocracy’s pivot to the east and the importance of gas.

UNITED STATES OF DYSTOPIA

America has a serious problem with rising suicide rates, especially given rates are falling in other western countries. Does economic fragility have anything to do with it? Some people go to extreme lengths to survive in the gig economy, and US millennials are waiting longer to have fewer children, which is upsetting baby boomers who expect them to buy their enormous four-bedroom houses and fund their Florida retirements.