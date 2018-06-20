Sections Menu

Side View

Jun 20, 2018

Side View: the death of resting in peace

Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: more exciting things to blame millennials for, China gets in on the fake news boom, and the United States of Dystopia.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Side View cemetery

SHIFTING THE GOALPOSTS

As the festival of the round ball code unfolds, just how corrupt is FIFA? Oh, you have no idea. But David Conn can help you. Meanwhile the other corrupt World Cup host, Qatar, is dramatically strengthening its economic links with China. Anas Iqtait, from ANU’s Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, explores the Gulf kleptocracy’s pivot to the east and the importance of gas.

UNITED STATES OF DYSTOPIA

America has a serious problem with rising suicide rates, especially given rates are falling in other western countries. Does economic fragility have anything to do with it? Some people go to extreme lengths to survive in the gig economy, and US millennials are waiting longer to have fewer children, which is upsetting baby boomers who expect them to buy their enormous four-bedroom houses and fund their Florida retirements.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Side View

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close