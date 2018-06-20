Guthrie’s speech proof that the ABC plans to fight back
Michelle Guthrie has finally squared in the ABC's fight against recent political onslaughts, but some colleagues are wondering why she's so late to the party.
The ABC is finally stepping up its defense, with managing director Michelle Guthrie yesterday giving a speech to the Melbourne Press Club, saying the ABC was not a "political punching bag".
The speech was mainly notable as the first substantial defence Guthrie has given of the broadcaster since the federal budget was handed down, with a funding freeze that will amount to $83 million less funding over three years.