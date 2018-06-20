How The Squiz is taking media briefings to the masses 

The Squiz has been quietly but steadily growing since it first appeared just over a year ago. Launched in March 2017 by former press secretary to Tony Abbott turned Woolworths spinner Claire Kimball, it now has 13,000 subscribers and a new daily podcast.

The idea had been germinating for a while before she took the leap, and it was a simple one: a daily news wrap in inboxes by 6am, to get busy people across the news before work. Initially, she thought the target would be professional women, but about a quarter of subscribers are men, which she sees as a growth area.