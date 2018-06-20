Sections Menu

Media Files

Jun 20, 2018

Media Files: The Australian guilty of contempt of Victorian court

The Australian has pleaded guilty to charges of contempt of court after it published a series of articles detailing CFMEU boss John Setka's now dropped blackmail charges.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

The Australian takes a plea deal, The Onion takes a swing at Facebook, Fox thinks about selling up, and other media tidbits of the day.

Oz guilty of contempt. The Australian has pleaded guilty to contempt in Victoria over a series of stories about CFMEU boss John Setka before he faced court last month, The Age reports. In the stories, published in April and May last year, the Oz referred to Setka's criminal history, revealing the details of his convictions. Charges against Setka were dropped by prosecutors last month.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close