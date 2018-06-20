Media Files: The Australian guilty of contempt of Victorian court

The Australian takes a plea deal, The Onion takes a swing at Facebook, Fox thinks about selling up, and other media tidbits of the day.

Oz guilty of contempt. The Australian has pleaded guilty to contempt in Victoria over a series of stories about CFMEU boss John Setka before he faced court last month, The Age reports. In the stories, published in April and May last year, the Oz referred to Setka's criminal history, revealing the details of his convictions. Charges against Setka were dropped by prosecutors last month.