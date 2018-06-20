Labor aspires to exorcise the ghost of Howard
Labor has again defied political common sense and invited a scare campaign on income tax cuts. Will its luck run out, or will Malcolm Turnbull stuff it up again?
Aspiration (noun): a drawing of something in, out, up, or through by or as if by suction.
In political terms, Labor's decision to oppose the government's three-stage tax bill is eccentric. It exposes Labor to a campaign about denying workers tax cuts. It defies Labor's history -- Labor under Kevin Rudd fell into line with the Howard government's pre-election tax cuts in 2007. The whole rationale for the government's single bill is to try to wedge Labor. And the alternative would hardly have been unpalatable -- decline to oppose the government's bill but warn the later stages of the tax cuts would be replaced with Labor's tax cuts, targeted at low and middle income earners, if it wins government. Instead, once again, Labor took the "brave" option. That saw the third stage of the tax cuts knocked off in the Senate this morning and the possibility that stage two will be as well, although the government might yet muster the crossbench numbers for the bill before Parliament rises for winter next week.
I dunno if is Labor bungling at all? For a change, Labor is taking the fight right to the top. Your analysis is based upon political optics and little else. It should be obvious by now that Australians are rejecting this kind of political trickery and are searching for actual meaning in what politicians say. In other words, integrity. Scare campaigns only ever work if the party they are applied too is right for it. “Mediscare” worked because the Libs would hack it if they ever got a chance. A scare campaign aimed at the LNP based on killing off the ABC, for instance, is hardly a scare campaign with constantly Erica Abetz mouthing off and actual anti-ABC council votes in Lib meetings.
If you stand for something, and show that you do, all the glossy marketing campaigns in the world will not turn that aside nowadays.
I know what ‘aspiration’ means. It means breathing in something good you’re eating or drinking, so it chokes you, causes pneumonia making you ill, or even kills you.
Being ‘aspirational’ in anything can have similar effects, being too ambitious for the resources available, taking on excessive debt.
My dictionary describes Aspiration as, “to remove a fluid from a body cavity by use of an aspirator or suction syringe.” As well as your inhaling one.
Wouldn’t it be nice if that was used to remove the excess of unextruded bio-waste from our LNP pollies. so they would be less full of s–t.
It could also mean adding an “H ” sound to the beginning of a word which could produce Haspiration. In otherwords – I has it and I want more.
